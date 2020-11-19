ECU students, faculty prepare holiday meal boxes for food insecure families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students and faculty at ECU are putting Thanksgiving meals together for food insecure families ahead of the holiday.

“Turkeypalooza” is an annual event where volunteers from ECU’s Campus Kitchen and faculty from the Leadership and Civic Engagement Center make meal boxes filled with classic Thanksgiving sides and cooking essentials.

“I grew up with a lot of kids that would have to utilize something like this,” said Jaelyn Woods, a freshman who has been part of the process. “So they hold a special place in my heart.”

“It gives me chills to know that we’re going to put those smiles on families in the local area,” added Lauren Howard, the assistant director for ECU’s Leadership and Civic Engagement Center.

Thanks to their 40 sponsors, a record for them, the meal boxes will be delivered to the Little Willie Center and Operation Sunshine, where they will then be distributed to 46 families.

Turkeys donated by sponsors will also be added to the boxes.

Some say operations like these are all the more important with the pandemic and the unprecedented financial struggles its brought.

“Some people are working a couple of part-time jobs. Some people are furloughed. So we have a lot of folks that didn’t have an expectation that they would be in this situation,” said George Young, the regional director for the Eastern and Central Carolina Food Bank.

Young says they’ve also had a big year. They have distributed over 17 million pounds of food, breaking their personal record.

He says they do need more financial donations, and that would be the best way the public could help.

