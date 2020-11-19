Advertisement

ECU students, faculty prepare holiday meal boxes for food insecure families

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students and faculty at ECU are putting Thanksgiving meals together for food insecure families ahead of the holiday.

“Turkeypalooza” is an annual event where volunteers from ECU’s Campus Kitchen and faculty from the Leadership and Civic Engagement Center make meal boxes filled with classic Thanksgiving sides and cooking essentials.

“I grew up with a lot of kids that would have to utilize something like this,” said Jaelyn Woods, a freshman who has been part of the process. “So they hold a special place in my heart.”

“It gives me chills to know that we’re going to put those smiles on families in the local area,” added Lauren Howard, the assistant director for ECU’s Leadership and Civic Engagement Center.

Thanks to their 40 sponsors, a record for them, the meal boxes will be delivered to the Little Willie Center and Operation Sunshine, where they will then be distributed to 46 families.

Turkeys donated by sponsors will also be added to the boxes.

Some say operations like these are all the more important with the pandemic and the unprecedented financial struggles its brought.

“Some people are working a couple of part-time jobs. Some people are furloughed. So we have a lot of folks that didn’t have an expectation that they would be in this situation,” said George Young, the regional director for the Eastern and Central Carolina Food Bank.

Young says they’ve also had a big year. They have distributed over 17 million pounds of food, breaking their personal record.

He says they do need more financial donations, and that would be the best way the public could help.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record third day running
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
camera
Film shoot in Outer Banks to cause traffic delays

Latest News

Dr. John Silvernail discusses COVID-19 vaccine
Pitt health experts break down vaccine administration plans, flaws
Jacksonville livestock ordinance conflicts with city codes.
Jacksonville City Council considers new poultry ordinance
HBCU chancellor and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority leader discuss VP-elect Kamala Harris
HBCU chancellor and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority regional director discuss VP-elect Kamala Harris
New virtual veterans clinic director hopes to help former service members walking in his boots
New virtual veterans clinic director hopes to help former service members walking in his boots
Near-record numbers visited Cape Hatteras last month
Near-record numbers visited Cape Hatteras last month