Driver killed after vehicle lands in Duplin County creek

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash where a vehicle hit a tree and ended up in a creek.

It happened early this morning on Cypress Creek road near Lightwood Bridge Road, southeast of Chinquapin.

Multiple agencies performed a search and rescue for the victim whose name has yet to be released.

The Highway Patrol says the victim’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash and the driver’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.