Craven County senior citizens react to possible COVID-19 vaccine

(KXII)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -After months of many trials and tests, we are finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a vaccine for COVID-19.

Pfizer said new test results show its vaccine is more than 94 % effective in adults over the age of 65.

Some senior citizens like Spano Bartolo are doubtful when it comes to getting the vaccination saying, “Yes, I’m hesitant, very questionable, simply because I’ve had no problem.”

Others like Stuart Mclauchlan have no reservations. “I like the thought of older folks getting it first that seems fair.”

Scott Harrellson is the Craven County Health Director and he said out of the 67 deaths in the county, about half of those are from rest homes and long-term care centers.

He explained when the vaccine does come out, that high risk population will be some of the first out of the general public to get it.

“That high risk population will be at the top of the tier, definitely wanna push it out to the long-term care facilities and get those people vaccinated,” said Harrellson.

But it will still be some time before that happens, and with the holidays right around the corner, officials are warning of large gatherings.

Harrellson says, “I don’t think any high-risk individuals need to be in large gatherings.”

In the meantime, officials are encouraging families to take precautions when seeing their extended family, like hosting the event outside, spaced out, and wearing a mask, while we wait on a vaccine that will hopefully get us back to normal.

