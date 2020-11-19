Advertisement

Carteret County record occupancy tax collections help economy

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Despite months of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, one county in the East ends the year on a high note regarding their economy.

For three months in a row, Carteret County has seen record occupancy tax collections. The county’s economic development says that’s not the only area they’ve seen growth.

June, July and August had higher retail sales collections when compared to the same period in 2019.

Experts in the county say while there are still several industries trying to rebound from the initial devastation of the pandemic, other areas have bounced back with resounding force. Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said by looking ahead at bookings that have already been made; he expects the upward trend to continue through the winter.

Kirkman also said unemployment numbers for the county have also shown improvement over the last several months.

