Car crashes into Amtrak train in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into an Amtrak train.

Wilson police say it happened Wednesday. We’re not sure how the driver is doing this morning.

WRAL in Raleigh reports at least 70 people were on the train, but luckily none of the passengers were hurt.

We are working to get more information and will update this story as soon as we can.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.