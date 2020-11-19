Advertisement

Car crashes into Amtrak train in Wilson

Amtrak car crash
Amtrak car crash(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into an Amtrak train.

Wilson police say it happened Wednesday. We’re not sure how the driver is doing this morning.

WRAL in Raleigh reports at least 70 people were on the train, but luckily none of the passengers were hurt.

We are working to get more information and will update this story as soon as we can.

