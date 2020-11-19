Asheville police to probe complaints about excessive force

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the North Carolina city of Asheville will investigate new excessive force complaints stemming from Black Lives Matter protests in the spring.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported Thursday that the complaints stem from demonstrations that occurred in May and June following the death of George Floyd. He was the Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Racial Justice Coalition attorney Ben Scales said police failed to follow policies regarding chemical munitions and rendering aid to the injured.

Asheville police Chief David Zack said the department will identify “policies and practices that failed to meet community expectations.” He said individual complaints against officers would be handled in a separate process.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.