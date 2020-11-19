Advertisement

Asheville police to probe complaints about excessive force

BLM Protest
BLM Protest(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the North Carolina city of Asheville will investigate new excessive force complaints stemming from Black Lives Matter protests in the spring.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported Thursday that the complaints stem from demonstrations that occurred in May and June following the death of George Floyd. He was the Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Racial Justice Coalition attorney Ben Scales said police failed to follow policies regarding chemical munitions and rendering aid to the injured.

Asheville police Chief David Zack said the department will identify “policies and practices that failed to meet community expectations.” He said individual complaints against officers would be handled in a separate process.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: More deaths reported across ENC
shark
17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
(Pixabay)
Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots

Latest News

(MGN Image)
Study: Luxury goods market down due to COVID-19
Bethany Boykin's wedding photos with grandmother
Hospital beds, Photo Date: 6/16/2016 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
State hospital group says racism is a public health crisis
Officials say three men woke up to smoke and flames in their mobile home on Old Airport Road...
Three men narrowly escape Morehead City house fire