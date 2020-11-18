Winterville seniors receive food boxes.

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Senior Citizens Club gave free food boxes to its members Tuesday to help out for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The club has been giving food such as vegetables, meat and fresh fruit since the pandemic started.

Organizers tell us this helps out the seniors during the pandemic because many may be strapped for cash or not able to go to grocery stores.

They also say during the food giveaway this is a good time for seniors to socialize while social distancing.

Calvin Henderson with the Winterville Senior Citizens Club says, “Not only is it a food giveaway it is a good time for them to see each other, to be able to fellowship from a distance and say hello and just to stay in touch.”

Members of the group say they celebrate everyone’s birthday by giving a bouquet of flowers and a birthday card with money in it.

