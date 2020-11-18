Advertisement

Wake Forest-Duke football game won’t be played Saturday

Wake Forest sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III (9) breaks a tackle from Virginia Tech...
Wake Forest sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III (9) breaks a tackle from Virginia Tech cornerback Devin Taylor (24) on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 102520-wsj-spt-wakefootball(Andrew Dye, Journal | Winston-Salem Journal)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference says this weekend’s game between Duke and Wake Forest won’t be played due to coronavirus issues and injuries within the Demon Deacons' football program.

The league made the announcement Tuesday night ahead of Saturday’s matchup at Duke. The ACC’s statement made no mention of rescheduling, though Wake Forest said in a separate release that it would work with Duke and the ACC on the possibility of rescheduling the game.

Wake Forest said the decision is due to “a combination of positive cases, quarantine of close contacts and injuries.” The Demon Deacons won’t hold team activities or practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Wake Forest is coming off a 59-53 loss at North Carolina last weekend.

The move comes a day after the ACC announced multiple rescheduled games that included moving Wake Forest’s game at Louisville up a week to Nov. 28 while pushing a visit from No. 12 Miami back a week to Dec. 5. And a September game against No. 2 Notre Dame had already been rescheduled to Dec. 12 due to coronavirus concerns within the Fighting Irish program.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said late Tuesday afternoon that the team was “not unaffected” by coronavirus issues and that it was down an unspecified number of players.

“It’s a small number and we hope to keep it that way,” Clawson said.

