Vidant stresses coronavirus safety as families prepare for Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The countdown is underway with only nine days left until Thanksgiving, but before you head out on the road to see your loved ones, Vidant Health professionals have some recommendations for what to do as we approach the holiday.

The Medical Director of Infectious Disease, Ryan Gallaher, suggests getting tested before you visit your family.

He says the more ventilated an area is the better, so, he suggests hosting your guests outside or on a deck or patio, or perhaps open your windows in your home, rather than doing nothing.

Gallaher says wear a mask when you prepare your food, and, of course, wash your hands. “Just be careful. The W’s right? Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your mask, and I like to anecdotally add while outside if possible.”

Lacie Boudreau is hosting her family this year, despite the pandemic. She says, “We do have a large family, southern and Italian, and then, from New York. We’re probably going to have close to ten or 12 people.”

And she says they are taking precautions. “We will be taking people’s temperatures. We’ll be seated apart, but we’ll also have air purification systems.”

While she says they won’t be wearing masks, she feels confident. “We believe family is the best way to go; through prayer, gathering. And I think that’s going to lift everyone’s spirit.”

Vidant’s drive-thru testing site is available from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. every weekday. There are no out-of-pocket costs, but if you have insurance, you should bring proof to the site.

