Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Lyndsey Joyner from Ayden-Grifton High School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 18 is Lyndsey Joyner, an Exceptional Children’s teacher...
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 18 is Lyndsey Joyner, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Ayden-Grifton High School.(Lyndsey Joyner)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 18 is Lyndsey Joyner, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Ayden-Grifton High School.

After earning her degree in recreation therapy from UNC Wilmington, Joyner soon found herself teaching back in her hometown. She has been teaching adapted curriculum in the autism classroom at Ayden-Grifton High School since January of 2016.

Joyner says her brother has autism and has served as an inspiration for teaching.

During her time at Ayden-Grifton I have participated in the Key BT program, started a school based enterprise called Charger Brews, served as the school SIT chair and written and received more than $10,000 worth of grants.

The person who nominated Ms. Joyner wrote, "I nominate Ms. Lyndsey Joyner, an EC teacher at Ayden Grifton High School.

She is really dedicated to her students and her job. She teaches her students life skills and how to be independent. The kids even have “Charger Brew”, a cart which sells coffee and snacks. Each student has an assigned job. She really shows them about the workforce.

Ms. Joyner really is a joy to her students. She is really involved with her students and their needs. I just love her and am thankful for her being in my son’s life and for all that she does in and out the classroom!"

Congratulations Ms. Joyner!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
camera
Film shoot in Outer Banks to cause traffic delays
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row

Latest News

NC State campus
N. C. State requiring COVID-19 test before return to campus
UNC Greensboro campus
13 people laid off at UNCG in wake of coronavirus pandemic
Guilford College
Guilford College announces cuts to majors, faculty
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 11 is Melanie Simmons, an advanced math and AIG...
Teacher of the Week: Melanie Simmons from Beaufort County Schools