Teacher of the Week: Lyndsey Joyner from Ayden-Grifton High School

WITN's Teacher of the Week for November 18 is Lyndsey Joyner, an Exceptional Children's teacher at Ayden-Grifton High School.

After earning her degree in recreation therapy from UNC Wilmington, Joyner soon found herself teaching back in her hometown. She has been teaching adapted curriculum in the autism classroom at Ayden-Grifton High School since January of 2016.

Joyner says her brother has autism and has served as an inspiration for teaching.

During her time at Ayden-Grifton I have participated in the Key BT program, started a school based enterprise called Charger Brews, served as the school SIT chair and written and received more than $10,000 worth of grants.

The person who nominated Ms. Joyner wrote, "I nominate Ms. Lyndsey Joyner, an EC teacher at Ayden Grifton High School.

She is really dedicated to her students and her job. She teaches her students life skills and how to be independent. The kids even have “Charger Brew”, a cart which sells coffee and snacks. Each student has an assigned job. She really shows them about the workforce.

Ms. Joyner really is a joy to her students. She is really involved with her students and their needs. I just love her and am thankful for her being in my son’s life and for all that she does in and out the classroom!"

Congratulations Ms. Joyner!

