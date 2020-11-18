Advertisement

Task force members support removing Asheville Confederate monument

Confederate Statue
Confederate Statue(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A majority of task force members appointed to consider the fate of a Confederate monument in a North Carolina city say they support removing it.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports nine Vance Monument Task Force members want to remove the 50-foot monument to Zebulon Baird Vance, who a Confederate military officer who served as North Carolina governor during the Civil War.

The co-chair of the task force says it will serve as a symbol of white supremacy if it’s not removed or altered beyond recognition. The members made the comments ahead of Thursday’s official vote. That vote will serve as a recommendation to the Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners.

Two members support relocating the figure.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
camera
Film shoot in Outer Banks to cause traffic delays
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row

Latest News

(Pixabay)
Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Healthy Habits: Resources to ensure joint health
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nala.
Pet of the Week: Nala
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 18 is Lyndsey Joyner, an Exceptional Children’s teacher...
Teacher of the Week: Lyndsey Joyner from Ayden-Grifton High School