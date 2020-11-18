Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Freeze warning tonight under starry skies

After a frosty start, Thursday will begin a warming trend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

River Flood Warnings: Most rivers are now falling, but the Neuse will continue to rise in Kinston through the end of the week. You can check out the latest river forecast’s here.

Freeze Warning:

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties in eastern North Carolina, except the Outer Banks from late Wednesday night through 8am Thursday.

Freeze Warning Tonight
Freeze Warning Tonight(WITN Weather)

Tonight

Skies will be starlit tonight as winds diminish. Lows will be near 30 inland and mid 30s on the coast. Protect any plants you don’t want harmed by a freeze.

Thursday & Friday

After the frosty start Thursday morning, temps will begin a warming trend that will persist through the weekend. Continued sunny skies, along with a light southerly wind will bump the highs to the upper 50s Thursday with seasonable mid to upper 60s on tap by Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will start to climb as well with mid to upper 30s Thursday night.

Weekend

The sunny skies will stick around Saturday. Clouds will increase for Sunday and Monday, but they should remain rain free days. Highs will lift close to 70° both Saturday and Sunday with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s.

Most Read

All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record third day running
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
camera
Film shoot in Outer Banks to cause traffic delays

Latest News

The Neuse River at Kinston is expected to crest on Friday.
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers falling; Neuse still climbing in Kinston
Weather Authority Forecast for November 18, 2020
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th