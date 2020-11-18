Pet of the Week: Nala

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nala.

She is about six-years-old, which is fitting since November is “Adopt a Senior Pet.” Volunteers say they got a call about Nala with puppies abandoned on the side of the road. The dog was Nala and volunteers think someone took Nala’s puppies from her before they could get there.

Sadly, her past has been a little rough. She has some scars to show for it, but volunteers say she wouldn’t know based on her personality. She’s very playful and loves toys.

Nala says she does very well with humans and particularly bonds well with men.

