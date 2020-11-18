Advertisement

Near-record numbers visited Cape Hatteras last month

(WITN)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - People flocked to one part of the Outer Banks last month, despite the pandemic.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says it had the second-busiest October ever this year.

There were nearly 260,000 visits last month, up more than 37% from last October.

Only in 2003, when 288,705 visits were recorded that October, did the national park have more activity.

The Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the Wright Brothers Memorial also saw high levels of visitors last month.

In fact, Fort Raleigh had its third-busiest October this year.

