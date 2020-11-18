Advertisement

N.C. panel: Small amounts of pot should be decriminalized

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A task force created to address and eliminate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice and court systems will recommend that legislators decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The panel was created by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper following George Floyd’s death and subsequent demonstrations.

Attorney General Josh Stein and Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls lead the panel.

Data show a disproportionate percentage of non-white residents are convicted on these misdemeanors.

The panel said Wednesday that lawmakers should make such small possessions a civil offense, like a traffic infraction.

The panel’s report will be finalized next month

