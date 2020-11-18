JPD’s K9 Brinks receives donation of body armor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Brinks has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Brinks' vest was sponsored by Vickie Harold of Mount Airy, NC and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Nathan Atkins”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978.

