Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy

River Flood Warnings: Most rivers are now falling, but the Neuse will continue to rise in Kinston through the end of the week. You can check out the latest river forecast’s here.

Freeze Warning:

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties in eastern North Carolina, except the Outer Banks from late Wednesday night through 8am Thursday.

Wednesday

Skies will stay sunny, but temps will only reach the upper 40s, with gusty north winds making it feel like the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows Wednesday are going to bottom out near the 30° mark, leading the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning from 11 p.m. Wednesday night to 8 a.m. Thursday morning for most inland counties.

Thursday & Friday

After the freezing start Thursday morning, temps will begin a warming trend that will persist through the weekend. Continued sunny skies, along with a light southerly wind will bump the highs to the upper 50s Thursday with seasonable mid 60s on tap by Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will start to climb as well with upper 30s Thursday night.

Weekend

The sunny skies will stick around through the upcoming weekend. Highs will lift close to 70° both Saturday and Sunday with lows bottoming out in the mid 40s.