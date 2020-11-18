Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy

A freeze warning will be in effect for eastern North Carolina Wednesday night
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

River Flood Warnings: Most rivers are now falling, but the Neuse will continue to rise in Kinston through the end of the week. You can check out the latest river forecast’s here.

Freeze Warning:

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties in eastern North Carolina, except the Outer Banks from late Wednesday night through 8am Thursday.

Wednesday

Skies will stay sunny, but temps will only reach the upper 40s, with gusty north winds making it feel like the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows Wednesday are going to bottom out near the 30° mark, leading the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning from 11 p.m. Wednesday night to 8 a.m. Thursday morning for most inland counties.

Thursday & Friday

After the freezing start Thursday morning, temps will begin a warming trend that will persist through the weekend. Continued sunny skies, along with a light southerly wind will bump the highs to the upper 50s Thursday with seasonable mid 60s on tap by Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will start to climb as well with upper 30s Thursday night.

Weekend

The sunny skies will stick around through the upcoming weekend. Highs will lift close to 70° both Saturday and Sunday with lows bottoming out in the mid 40s.

Most Read

All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
camera
Film shoot in Outer Banks to cause traffic delays
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row

Latest News

Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers falling; Neuse still climbing in Kinston
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020