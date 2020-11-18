Advertisement

Homes sales soar on North Carolina’s Outer Banks

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(KWQC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) - Home sales on North Carolina’s Outer Banks are booming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and low interest rates.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that homes and lot sales from Corolla to Ocracoke reached $1.18 billion through October. That’s the most since the all-time record of $1.5 billion set in 2005. Dan Sutherland, director of multiple listing services for the Outer Banks Association of Realtors, said that sales will likely pass $1.6 billion and set a new record.

Tourists have flocked to the Outer Banks for its lack of density and open spaces. More people are working from, while the slow economy has lowered interest rates and boosted homes sales.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
camera
Film shoot in Outer Banks to cause traffic delays
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row

Latest News

Confederate Statue
Task force members support removing Asheville Confederate monument
Healthy Habits: Resources to ensure joint health
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nala.
Pet of the Week: Nala
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 18 is Lyndsey Joyner, an Exceptional Children’s teacher...
Teacher of the Week: Lyndsey Joyner from Ayden-Grifton High School