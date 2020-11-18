Healthy Habits: Resources to ensure joint health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even though the pandemic has led to some people being less active, movement is crucial to healthy joints.

Dr. Deanna Boyette is the chief of orthopedic surgery at Vidant Health. She says if you have joint pain, it’s important to reach out to professionals to avoid long-term complications. Your primary care provider, sports medicine clinic, or physical therapist can help provide you with options to stay moving.

Some of the options include land-based therapy or even aquatic-based If joint pain is a result of weight, weight loss programs and injection therapies can help as well.

If you have severe joint pain, there are operations that Vidant can provide, such as minimally invasive joint replacement. Many times, joint replacement can be done as an outpatient or short-term basis at the hospital or surgery center.

