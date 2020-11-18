Greenville Council Member appointed to task force

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A member of the Greenville City Council has been appointed to a task force to help with race issues in Greenville and the surrounding areas.

Greenville City Council District One Member Monica Daniels is now on the North Carolina League of Municipalities Task Force aimed at examining steps that cities and towns can take to address racial inequities and related issues.

Daniels is one of fourteen members of the task force.

The group held its first meeting Friday virtually.

The goal of the group is to assist cities in better understanding and improving local policies that affect racial equality.

Daniels says, “We want to bring everyone to the table so no one will be left out. We want to bring education about different cultures and races and not so much as changing people’s minds but creating an understanding for everyone.”

Daniels says there are a lot of different races and cultures in Greenville, especially among ECU students, and she wants to make everyone feel welcome.

Staff from the National League of Cities involved in its race, equality, and leadership initiative will assist the task force with its work.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.