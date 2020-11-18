Advertisement

ECU urges students to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving

ECU urges students to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving.
ECU urges students to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -﻿ECU is encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 as they prepare to wrap up the semester and head home for the holidays.

The university’s student health services center is offering testing through this Friday the 20th.

The goal is to make sure students know their status before heading home next week.

All students both on and off campus will finish their exams by next Wednesday and classes don’t resume until January 19th.

Health Services Director, Doctor LaNika Wright, says it’s important for students to be proactive in protecting their families and friends as they return home. " Just making sure everyone has a really good holiday season. We want to make sure that we have a good containment on the virus prior to going into the holidays."

Faculty and staff can also be tested at the student health center as well.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash
Angel Alvarado has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational...
DEPUTIES: Man with multiple guns, drugs stopped from going onto elementary school campus
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row
All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Overnight lows drop near freezing
Vidant stresses coronavirus safety as families prepare for Thanksgiving
Vidant stresses coronavirus safety as families prepare for Thanksgiving
JPD's K9 Brinks receives donation of body armor
JPD’s K9 Brinks receives donation of body armor
Christmas Tree lots open in Greenville.
Christmas Tree lots open in Greenville