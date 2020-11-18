ECU urges students to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -﻿ECU is encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 as they prepare to wrap up the semester and head home for the holidays.

The university’s student health services center is offering testing through this Friday the 20th.

The goal is to make sure students know their status before heading home next week.

All students both on and off campus will finish their exams by next Wednesday and classes don’t resume until January 19th.

Health Services Director, Doctor LaNika Wright, says it’s important for students to be proactive in protecting their families and friends as they return home. " Just making sure everyone has a really good holiday season. We want to make sure that we have a good containment on the virus prior to going into the holidays."

Faculty and staff can also be tested at the student health center as well.

