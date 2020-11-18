Advertisement

17-foot great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks

shark
shark(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (AP) - A 17-foot great white shark that made headlines last month after being tagged off Canada has moved south and is now lingering off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Charlotte Observer reports OCEARCH, which tagged the shark “Nukumi” on Oct. 2, posted data showing the 3,541-pound apex predator had popped up Sunday off Wilmington, then turned around and headed north to Buxton on Hatteras Island.

OCEARCH said “Nukumi” has spent the past two days off nearby Avon, with its latest satellite notification tracking at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Tagged sharks show up on satellite only after their dorsal fin breaches the water surface for more than a few seconds.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 100 counties will get a color-coded designation.
Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots
covid cases high map
New data shows almost half of NC counties at high COVID risk
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record third day running
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
camera
Film shoot in Outer Banks to cause traffic delays

Latest News

The Neuse River at Kinston is expected to crest on Friday.
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers falling; Neuse still climbing in Kinston
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Freeze warning tonight under starry skies
Near-record numbers visited Cape Hatteras last month
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record third day running