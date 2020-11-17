Advertisement

Winston-Salem Police look into officer encounter with teen

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police chief says her department is looking into a confrontation captured on video which shows an officer tackling a girl in a local neighborhood.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports five teenagers were stopped by police on Nov. 7 after Winston-Salem police officers received a report of teenagers trying to break into a vacant house.

In the video, the officer tries to get the girl to tell him her name. The girl refuses to do so and is seen running before the officer tackles her.

Chief Catrina Thompson says while the video looks ugly, it doesn’t mean the officer violated department policy.

