Advertisement

Washington County manager explains absentee ballot count issue

By Tresia Bowles
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Days ago only 35 votes separated incumbent Democrat Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and her challenger, Republican Justice Paul Newby, with Beasley in the lead. Now, Beasley trails by 230, and the change can be traced back to a county here in the east.

Washington County Manager Curtis Potter explains the flip, something he hasn’t seen in his six to seven years of working for the county.

“There was an issue with the uploading of information during the canvass that took place on Friday by the Board of Elections that resulted in the double-counting of absentee ballots only that were counted on this past Friday,” said Potter.

Outdated machinery could be the reason why. Potter says the county couldn’t afford new ones.

“When we can make an older system continue to work, we try to do that in order to be good stewards of the public tax fund,” said Potter.

And as close as the race is, state Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin says, there’s still a ways to go.

“You have the county canvassing, then you have the state canvassing and then there’s the process for recounts and other matters. So, we will follow the process,” Goodwin said.

And though the state G-O-P declined an interview, they say they’re glad Washington County corrected the error and are focused on Robeson County’s provisionals.

And Goodwin hopes it doesn’t fuel voters accusations of voter fraud.

“You can’t just create things out of thin air and say that there’s fraud. And if there are, you know, small mistakes here and there; that’s what the process is there to pick up and correct,” Goodwin.

Potter says it’s all taken care of now.

“The new numbers have been uploaded and are with the state,” Potter said.

And the county is working on a capital improvement plan.

“We are currently looking at upgrading that system to avoid repeats of a situation like this,” said Potter.

The North Carolina Board of Elections emphasizes this type of reporting problem was possible only because Washington County uses an older model of tabulation equipment. Newer equipment, which it says most counties use, does not allow for duplicate counting.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash
Angel Alvarado has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational...
DEPUTIES: Man with multiple guns, drugs stopped from going onto elementary school campus
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach
This man is a person of interest in a store theft from a Jacksonville Walmart.
Person of interest wanted in Walmart theft
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Hospitializations hit new record in state

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Staying sunny; Trending colder
Department leaders hope when people see the mural, they are reminded to continue doing their...
Onslow County mural reminds people of COVID-19 safety
Flooding remains a major concern across much of eastern Carolina, including parts of Kinston.
Neuseway Nature Park deals with flooding again
NCEL 11 16
NCEL 11 16
Validated gang member charged with drug trafficking
Validated gang member charged with drug trafficking in New Bern