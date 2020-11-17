Advertisement

Validated gang member charged with drug trafficking in New Bern

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A validated gang member has been arrested here in the east and charged with drug trafficking.

New Bern Police arrested 22-year-old Keandre Gardner at the Five Points Fuel Mart.

Police say while speaking to Gardner, they smelled marijuana in his car.

During a search, officers found 14.7 grams of heroin, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 140.5 grams of marijuana, a scale, packaging material and an airsoft gun.

Gardner was arrested and charged with a handful of offenses, including trafficking heroin.

Gardner was on probation at the time of the arrest and is being held at the Craven County jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

