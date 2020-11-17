Advertisement

UPDATE: 1 man dies, two others wounded after shooting outside Greensboro courthouse

Man Wounded
Man Wounded(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police say one man was killed and two more were wounded in a shootout near a North Carolina courthouse that was placed on lockdown as a result.

News outlets report Greensboro police said in a news release that 20-year-old Avion Imeen McLean died at the hospital on Monday.

A second shooting victim remains in critical condition and a third man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police said multiple people exchanged gunfire near the South Eugene Street entrance of the Guilford County Courthouse.

So far, there have been no arrests in the incident.

