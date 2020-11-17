UPDATE: 1 man dies, two others wounded after shooting outside Greensboro courthouse

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police say one man was killed and two more were wounded in a shootout near a North Carolina courthouse that was placed on lockdown as a result.

News outlets report Greensboro police said in a news release that 20-year-old Avion Imeen McLean died at the hospital on Monday.

A second shooting victim remains in critical condition and a third man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police said multiple people exchanged gunfire near the South Eugene Street entrance of the Guilford County Courthouse.

So far, there have been no arrests in the incident.

Police in North Carolina say three people were wounded in a shooting outside of a courthouse.

News outlets report one of the people was critically wounded. Greensboro Police Chief Brian James told a news conference on Monday that it appears the incident off South Eugene Street was likely targeted, but he added that investigators are trying to confirm it.

James cites witness accounts indicating some vehicles may have been used to carry out the shooting, but that there is also evidence that people on foot were involved.

