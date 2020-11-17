Symptoms of grief and loss expected to intensify this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday season is a time to spend with friends and loved ones, but can be difficult for those experiencing loss.

For those who have recently lost a loved one, it can be an adjustment to celebrate the holiday season without someone.

With limitations and restrictions due to COVID-19, this makes it more difficult and challenging. Dana Cronkhite from Brynn Marr Hospital suggests reaching out to others for support and find ways to stay engaged. Cronkhite suggests taking part in virtual holiday parties or other activities to stay busy.

You could also honor a loved one by doing something in their memory.

“We can find ways to honor our loved ones and memories you may have by lighting a candle, have a favorite meal, or watch a favorite movie,” Cronkhite said.

You can see other tips and suggestions in the video above.

Brynn Marr Hospital is able to help if you are struggling. Call them at 910-577-1400.

