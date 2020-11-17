POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - You could call this the case of the forgetful thief.

Enfield police say a man walked into a convenience store Saturday night with a child and then ran out of the business with a rack of lighters that he grabbed from the counter.

This all happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Speedway on South McDaniel Street.

The man put the stolen goods into his car, and police say he then realized that the child was still inside the store.

The thief came back inside, grabbed the child, and then the two left in a gray car that was last seen heading north on McDaniel Street.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Enfield police at 252-886-0225 of Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

