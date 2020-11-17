Advertisement

POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods

Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.(Enfield police)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - You could call this the case of the forgetful thief.

Enfield police say a man walked into a convenience store Saturday night with a child and then ran out of the business with a rack of lighters that he grabbed from the counter.

This all happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Speedway on South McDaniel Street.

The man put the stolen goods into his car, and police say he then realized that the child was still inside the store.

The thief came back inside, grabbed the child, and then the two left in a gray car that was last seen heading north on McDaniel Street.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Enfield police at 252-886-0225 of Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash
Angel Alvarado has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational...
DEPUTIES: Man with multiple guns, drugs stopped from going onto elementary school campus
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach
This man is a person of interest in a store theft from a Jacksonville Walmart.
Person of interest wanted in Walmart theft
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row

Latest News

This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row
A recount has been requested in the close race for chief justice.
Chief justice asks for recount in close race
New COVID-19 cases increase at ECU as fall semester ending
CVS
CVS announces touch-free payments