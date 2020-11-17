Pasquotank Correctional Institution employee charged with attempting to provide contraband

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a Pasquotank Correctional Institution employee has been charged with attempting to provide contraband to an inmate.

Deputies went to the facility to investigate a tip that Kanisha Joyner was planning to arrive with a cell phone and attempt to give it to it an inmate.

The sheriff’s office says PCI officials stopped Joyner after entering the facility and initiated a search where they found a cell phone among her belongings.

Joyner was charged with attempting to provide a cell phone to an inmate and was given a $50,000 secured bond.

She was placed in the Albemarle District Jail and later posted bond.

