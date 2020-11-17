Advertisement

Pasquotank Correctional Institution employee charged with attempting to provide contraband

Pasquotank Correctional Institution employee has been charged
Pasquotank Correctional Institution employee has been charged(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a Pasquotank Correctional Institution employee has been charged with attempting to provide contraband to an inmate.

Deputies went to the facility to investigate a tip that Kanisha Joyner was planning to arrive with a cell phone and attempt to give it to it an inmate.

The sheriff’s office says PCI officials stopped Joyner after entering the facility and initiated a search where they found a cell phone among her belongings.

Joyner was charged with attempting to provide a cell phone to an inmate and was given a $50,000 secured bond.

She was placed in the Albemarle District Jail and later posted bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash
Angel Alvarado has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational...
DEPUTIES: Man with multiple guns, drugs stopped from going onto elementary school campus
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach
This man is a person of interest in a store theft from a Jacksonville Walmart.
Person of interest wanted in Walmart theft
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Hospitializations hit new record in state

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Staying sunny; Trending colder
Department leaders hope when people see the mural, they are reminded to continue doing their...
Onslow County mural reminds people of COVID-19 safety
Flooding remains a major concern across much of eastern Carolina, including parts of Kinston.
Neuseway Nature Park deals with flooding again
NCEL 11 16
NCEL 11 16
Validated gang member charged with drug trafficking
Validated gang member charged with drug trafficking in New Bern