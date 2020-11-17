Advertisement

North Carolina museum to get fossils of ‘dueling dinosaurs’

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The skeletons of two dinosaurs that appeared to have died fighting each other have been donated to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

The nonprofit organization Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said in a statement on Tuesday that it acquired the fossilized animals with private funds.

The Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops horridus are known as the dueling dinosaurs. They were buried together 67 million years ago and are intertwined in what looks like a final death match.

The carcasses were discovered on a Montana hillside and remain entombed within the sediment in which they were found.

