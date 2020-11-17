Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases increase at ECU as fall semester ending

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new weekly coronavirus cases at East Carolina University has doubled compared to the week before.

New data released by the university on Monday showed there were 40 new COVID-19 cases last week. The week before there were just 20.

Out of those 40 cases, 30 were students and 10 were employees.

It comes as the fall semester ends next week and students head home for an extended break through New Years'.

Last week’s total was the highest number of new cases at ECU since the middle of September.

ECU switched to virtual learning two weeks after the fall semester began in August due to a rash of virus clusters.

Since the summer there have been nearly 1,400 students come down with the virus, and just under 100 employees test positive.

