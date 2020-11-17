Advertisement

Neuseway Nature Park deals with flooding again

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Flooding remains a major concern across much of eastern Carolina, including parts of Kinston.

The campground at Neuseway Nature Park is closed right now because of the high water there.

Park officials tell us all animals have also been moved temporarily from the cave area, which is downstairs at the facility, to cages upstairs.

They say they are kayaking to the facility to take care of the animals, something they’ve done after other storms and hurricanes in the past.

Bobby Cox, Naturalist at the park says, “We are not expecting it go upstairs or in the planetarium or anything like that. Of course, the campground and pond areas and even the little train has been removed.”

Cox says the facility will be closed if they do receive flooding for a few days but says the downstairs will be easy to clean up since they have been dealing with many floods over the years.

He also says they will reopen the campground once the flooding goes down and after cleanup.

