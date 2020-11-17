More than 450 referrals of COVID violations reported at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A report by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says there have been more than 450 reports of students violating COVID-19 safety rules set by the school.

The report released Monday said there were about 55 cases of students being removed from campus housing for breaking the rules. The majority of the cases resulted in written warnings and other lesser disciplinary actions.

The News & Observer reports students had signed agreements to follow virus safety guidelines when the semester began.

The report does not provide details on the incidents, but says the complaints were made between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31.

