Advertisement

More than 450 referrals of COVID violations reported at UNC

UNC Chapel Hill
UNC Chapel Hill(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A report by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says there have been more than 450 reports of students violating COVID-19 safety rules set by the school.

The report released Monday said there were about 55 cases of students being removed from campus housing for breaking the rules. The majority of the cases resulted in written warnings and other lesser disciplinary actions.

The News & Observer reports students had signed agreements to follow virus safety guidelines when the semester began.

The report does not provide details on the incidents, but says the complaints were made between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash
Angel Alvarado has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational...
DEPUTIES: Man with multiple guns, drugs stopped from going onto elementary school campus
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach
This man is a person of interest in a store theft from a Jacksonville Walmart.
Person of interest wanted in Walmart theft
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row

Latest News

This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation locks down for 3 weeks because of coronavirus surge
Researchers said there’s little evidence that wearing a face mask during physical activity...
Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise
"It's to keep us to keep us safe. To keep us alive, that is what the lockdown is for," said Dee...
Navajo Nation starts 3-week lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 cases
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens