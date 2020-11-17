Advertisement

Moore poised to win record-tying fourth term as North Carolina speaker

Tim Moore
Tim Moore(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Nov. 17, 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina House Republicans are backing Rep. Tim Moore as speaker again for the upcoming General Assembly session.

The House GOP caucus met on Monday to choose their leaders for the session that begins in January. The House Republican Caucus agreed Moore would be its nominee for the speakership in January. Moore is a Kings Mountain attorney and speaker since 2015.

His reelection to a record-tying fourth two-year term is expected because Republicans will hold a 69-51 seat advantage.

The caucus also agreed to back Rep. Sarah Stevens for reelection as speaker pro tempore, and reelected Rep. John Bell as majority leader.

