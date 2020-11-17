Memorial set up for bicyclist killed as investigation continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Local cyclists are honoring the memory of a bicyclist in a special way, who was killed Friday night in a hit and run on Memorial Drive in Greenville.

The investigation into who struck and killed 27-year-old Kari Williams continues.

His stepfather Aaron Short says, “We called him Kat. He was a fun-type dude you know.”

At the scene of the accident, there is a ghost bike, painted white, reminding passersby of a family’s loss.

Short says, “It means a lot, letting me know that people care about somebody that they didn’t even know.”

Steven Hardy-Braz, cyclist and safety advocate says, “I don’t know if Mr. Williams would have lived or not, but failing to stop ensured that he died.”

Short says the family wants answers. “I know you’re somewhere, whoever you are, I know your conscience is eating you up. If you are a human being, please just turn yourself in.”

Greenville Police say they are still looking at security cameras for more information.

They published photos Saturday of a car of interest, but have since determined it was not involved.

If you have any information you can call the Greenville Police Department.

