Magnolia Arts Center debuts first virtual play

By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The arts is one of the biggest industries that’s been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Magnolia Arts Center is no exception.

The arts center typically puts on numerous shows a year, but due to the pandemic, they have not been able to put on a show since March.

While the company is still keeping their curtains closed physically, they’ve found new ways to let their actors perform. For the first time ever, the company is putting on a virtual production of The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales based on the children’s book of fractured fairy tales.

Ten actors and actresses between the ages of 9-14 have been rehearsing via Zoom since September. The performance has been pre-recorded and can be viewed any time on November 20th and 21st. Tickets can be purchased through the Broadway On Demand/ ShowShare website for $10.

