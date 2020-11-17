Advertisement

Home Depot to invest $1 billion in frontline employees

Third quarter sales surged 23%
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Home Depot has profited from the home improvement trend during the pandemic.

Third quarter sales surged 23% as revenue hit $33.5 billion for the three months ending Nov. 1, the company reported Tuesday.

Things are going so well, Home Depot said it’s giving hourly workers a permanent pay increase after a series of temporary bonus programs since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

“This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis,” the company’s website says.

“We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment,” Home Depot Chairman and CEO Craig Menear.

“I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them …”

Sales for the chain have grown $15 billion through the first nine months of the year as people have poured money into their homes as they spend more time in them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash
Angel Alvarado has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational...
DEPUTIES: Man with multiple guns, drugs stopped from going onto elementary school campus
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach
This man is a person of interest in a store theft from a Jacksonville Walmart.
Person of interest wanted in Walmart theft
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row

Latest News

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister...
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music...
Rapper Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida
Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this...
Dolly Parton helps fund Moderna’s COVID vaccine research