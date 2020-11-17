Funeral arrangements for Jamesville firefighter

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been made for a firefighter who died in a car accident Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday, on old U.S. 64 near Strawberry Lane near Jamesville, and killed 19-year-old Clavon Blount, a firefighter with the Jamesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Blount was the only person in the car and died at the scene when his car went off of the road and hit a guard rail.

The visitation is Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Paradise Funeral Home in Williamston.

The funeral will be Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Promised Land Church of Christ in Jamesville.

There will be a fire apparatus procession from the funeral home to the church that will meet in the Rose’s Shopping Center parking lot starting at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday and will be leaving at 1:00 p.m. to go to the church.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.