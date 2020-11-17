Advertisement

Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta

It’s available exclusively at Walmart while supplies last
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Shopping rewards app Ibotta and Walmart are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.

The meal is designed to feed a family of five and includes everything from turkey to cranberry sauce.

Here’s how it works:

  • Download the Ibotta app to your phone or add the extension to your browser
  • Add all nine free Thanksgiving Dinner offers to “Your List” at Walmart
  • Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app. Or shop online using your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account with the browser extension
  • Ibotta app will give you cash back for each purchase

The offer is available throughout November, while supplies last.

In addition to the free Thanksgiving dinner offer, Ibotta is also donating to Feeding America.

The charity provides food across its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The free Thanksgiving dinner includes these nine items:

  1. Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on a Butterball whole turkey
  2. McCormick Gravy, 0.87 oz
  3. Great Value Stuffing Mix, 6 oz
  4. Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, 8 oz pouch
  5. Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can
  6. Great Value Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz
  7. Great Value Green Beans, 12 oz
  8. French’s Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8 oz
  9. Coca-Cola, 2-liter bottle

