Film shoot in Outer Banks to cause traffic delays

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OUTER BANKS. (WITN) - The Outer Banks is “going Hollywood” today and it could mean some delays for your Tuesday morning commute.

A California production company is set to film a general motors car commercial along Highway 12 Tuesday.

The department of Transportation says brief road closures of three minutes or less are possible throughout the day during the shoot.

Filming will take place from 6:00 am until 5:00 p.m. on the Marc Basnight Bridge and in other areas between Oregon Inlet and Hatteras Village.

law enforcement will be out there guiding traffic.

