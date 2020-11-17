Advertisement

Fayetteville Police: DNA links man to 1992 rape, attempted murder

Roy Proctor Mugshot
Roy Proctor Mugshot(Cumberland County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say that a man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and rape nearly 30 years after police say the crimes were committed.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that two other suspects are still at large. Fayetteville police said they’ve arrested Roy Junior Proctor after its cold case unit linked him to the crime using DNA.

Police said they matched a sample taken from him in September to the DNA from the victim’s 1992 rape kit. Proctor is in Cumberland County Detention Center with bail set at $1 million.

It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

