Durham hotel offers socially distant igloos

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - A Durham hotel has created socially distant igloos to help people socialize safely during the pandemic.

The rooftop patio of the Unscripted Boutique Hotel has transformed into a winter wonderland.

Hotel General Manager Matthew Whiteheart says the business took a hit during the pandemic, but like most, has learned how to pivot with creativity.

“It’s another way to contribute back to getting people out in the community, keeping Durham continuing to have people eat, drink, and be successful.”

He says the six igloos are meant to isolate guests from other groups, while also keeping them warm.

They fit up to 10 people safely and have windows for air ventilation.

Whiteheart says the staff allows 30 minutes in between igloo transitions to sanitize the area with electrostatic sprayers.

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, some who are just learning about this concept are excited to see what it will bring to the area.

“I think that’s an excellent idea. I would love that because sometimes you, you’ve been quarantined with people that you trust and maybe you guys are all feeling comfortable, but you still want to go out and have a unique dining experience.”

Whiteheart says the igloos are available now until March of next year.

