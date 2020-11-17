Durham hotel offers socially distant igloos
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - A Durham hotel has created socially distant igloos to help people socialize safely during the pandemic.
The rooftop patio of the Unscripted Boutique Hotel has transformed into a winter wonderland.
Hotel General Manager Matthew Whiteheart says the business took a hit during the pandemic, but like most, has learned how to pivot with creativity.
He says the six igloos are meant to isolate guests from other groups, while also keeping them warm.
They fit up to 10 people safely and have windows for air ventilation.
Whiteheart says the staff allows 30 minutes in between igloo transitions to sanitize the area with electrostatic sprayers.
With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, some who are just learning about this concept are excited to see what it will bring to the area.
Whiteheart says the igloos are available now until March of next year.
