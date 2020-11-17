CVS announces touch-free payments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (NBC) - CVS Customers can now go contactless at check-out.

Customers can pay, touch-free, with PayPal and Venmo QR codes at more than 8,000 stand-alone CVS locations.

Customers just need to open either the PayPal or Venmo mobile app and click the “scan” button, selecting the “show to pay” option.

According to CVS, PayPal does not charge fees when customers pay with PayPal or Venmo QR codes.

