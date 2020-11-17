Craven County Schools to transition to Plan A

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Board of Education has approved the transition to “Plan A” for elementary students.

The board voted that all students in grades one through five will go to in-person learning 4 days a week starting January 7th.

In-person learning will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be used as a remote learning day as the schools are cleaned.

Class sizes will also return to pre-covid 19 numbers and all students and staff must wear a mask.

