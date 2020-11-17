Craven County Schools set to bring elementary students back for more in-person learning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Despite rising COVID-19 cases the Craven County School Board of Education decided to move their elementary school students to learning Plan A.

Grades 1-5 in Craven County will soon move to more in-person learning under Plan-A

Under that plan, students in grades 1-5 will attend school for face to face instruction four days a week, versus the two days a week, they are currently attending.

Elementary School Principal Melisa Thompson says her staff is ready to bring their students together, and say it will allow for a more cohesive learning for their students. “It means they’ll just have more time with their teachers, and they’ll be in just a different setting. Right now they get their teaching with zoom when they are at home but it’s just not the same as having a teacher right there in front of you working with you on the skills you need,” said Thompson.

The School district moved to Plan B several weeks ago with the start of the second nine weeks of school, and leaders say they feel their safety procedures are working.

“We’ve got schedules where the children, they do their resource classes in their room, they eat in their room, so they’re not out and about and we’re ready for them, and that we’re going to do everything we can to keep the children safe and we’re excited to have them back," said Thompson.

For teachers, this change means less juggling during the day. Right now educators are working with both their in-person students and those at home working on zoom. “Just having all of the students in one place on the same day will definitely make an improvement for our ability to small groups, to meet all their needs and to just make sure all the students are getting everything they can from their teacher,” said Jen Currie, Fourth Grade teacher.

The School system sent out a press release earlier this week, announcing their decision. In the release leaders say they would have liked to bring back their middle and high school students under Plan A as well, but that the current executive order by the governor does not allow for that. The transition to Plan A for the elementary school levels will happen on January 7th.

