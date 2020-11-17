Advertisement

COVID-19 testing for Martin, Tyrrell and Washington County residents

Published: Nov. 17, 2020
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you still need to get tested for coronavirus, here’s your chance.

If you live in Martin, Tyrrell, or Washington County then you can get tested in the parking lot next to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Testing runs from 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and you could receive results in just 15 minutes.

No appointment is needed but you should bring your ID and insurance card.

No one will be turned away because of an inability to pay.

