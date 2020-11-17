Color code system will show state’s COVID-19 hot spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is getting a color-coded system that will show which counties are hot spots for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 alert system will give counties either red, orange, or yellow designations.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, DHHS secretary, said there are now ten red counties, 43 orange, and the rest are yellow.

She explained that red counties are critical community spread, orange counties are substantial community spread, and yellow are significant community spread.

Cohen said the tiers use a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of positive cases, and hospital impact within the county.

Here in Eastern Carolina, Wilson County is the only red county, while orange counties include Bertie, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Northampton, Pamlico, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties.

Gov. Roy Cooper said if metrics continue to move in the wrong direction, the state could look at new executive orders or DHHS requirements that would force changes in those hot spot counties.

To see more information on the COVID-19 County Alert System, you can click this link.

“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed. It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”

