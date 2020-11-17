Advertisement

Community activists not in total agreement with North Carolina police reforms recommendations

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A statewide sheriff’s group has issued recommendations for police reforms that include more training and banning choke holds in most situations.

But the Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that community activists aren’t in total agreement with all of the suggestions. The recommendations are in a new report issued by the the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association. One of its recommendations includes requiring all students to watch videos explaining how to interact with law enforcement.

Community activist Kerwin Pittman said such a video could skew information in favor of officers and allow them to more easily violate someone’s rights.

