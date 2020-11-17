Chief justice asks for recount in close race

RALEIGH, NC (AP) - The extremely close race for North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice will have a recount.

Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley on Tuesday formally asked for one while Republican challenger Paul Newby holds a narrow lead after nearly 5.4 million ballots have been counted.

State election officials say counties must complete the recount by Nov. 25.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein also declared victory Tuesday for a second four-year term after totals showed his lead outside the 10,000-vote margin in which Republican Jim O’Neill could seek a recount.

Beasley became the state’s first Black female chief justice in 2019. Newby is the senior associate justice.

