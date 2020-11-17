Advertisement

Chief justice asks for recount in close race

A recount has been requested in the close race for chief justice.
A recount has been requested in the close race for chief justice.(Campaign photos)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, NC (AP) - The extremely close race for North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice will have a recount.

Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley on Tuesday formally asked for one while Republican challenger Paul Newby holds a narrow lead after nearly 5.4 million ballots have been counted.

State election officials say counties must complete the recount by Nov. 25.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein also declared victory Tuesday for a second four-year term after totals showed his lead outside the 10,000-vote margin in which Republican Jim O’Neill could seek a recount.

Beasley became the state’s first Black female chief justice in 2019. Newby is the senior associate justice.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash
Angel Alvarado has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational...
DEPUTIES: Man with multiple guns, drugs stopped from going onto elementary school campus
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach
This man is a person of interest in a store theft from a Jacksonville Walmart.
Person of interest wanted in Walmart theft
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row

Latest News

Police say this man stole items from a store but forgot the child he came inside with.
POLICE: Forgetful thief leaves child in store after running out with goods
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: New hospitalization record second day in a row
New COVID-19 cases increase at ECU as fall semester ending
CVS
CVS announces touch-free payments