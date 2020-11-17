Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Staying sunny; Trending colder

Quiet and cool weather conditions will settle in this week
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
River Flood Warnings: Most rivers have peaked, but the Neuse will continue to rise in Kinston through the end of the week. You can check out the latest river forecast’s here.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Cold overnight temperatures will be the story for both Tuesday night and Wednesday. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 50s under clear skies, however the clear skies will help aid heat loss over night, leading to lows in the low to mid 30s. Inland areas should expect freezing conditions by Thursday morning.

Thursday & Friday

The trend of sunshine will remain unchanged for the tail end of the work week. Highs will continue to climb after a cold start to the Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 50s Thursday, the low to mid 60s Friday and eventually return to the 70s by the end of the upcoming weekend.

